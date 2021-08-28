Explosions occurred as the fire raged. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5861. (50654878)

RESIDENTS have been warned not to touch any of the debris which fell from the sky following the outbreak of a fire at a Leamington business on Friday.

Emergency services remained at the site of Leeson Polyurethanes on Juno Drive overnight. While the fire is under control, it will take days to put out, according to the fire service.

Warwickshire Police said: “We would like to reassure residents in surrounding areas that fallen debris will be removed [on Saturday]. As a precautionary measure, please do not touch or attempt to clear debris in the meantime.”

One person still remains unaccounted for following the fire and explosions which were caused by vats of chemicals.

Supt Mike Smith said the missing employee's family has been kept informed.

Emergency services were called at about 10.30am on Friday following reports of a huge smoke cloud. Nearby properties were evacuated as firefighters started to tackle the fire.

There were also reports of explosions coming from the scene.

Smoke from the fire in Leamington Spa could be seen from Ettington. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5872. (50654889)

Chief fire officer Barnaby Briggs, of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the explosions were caused by vats of chemicals.

He added that the blaze had been contained, but it would take several days to put out completely.

Everyone within 500m was asked to remain indoors with windows and doors closed.