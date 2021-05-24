Independent shoe shop opens its doors in Stratford... with a Bard pun

New independent retailer Much A Shoe About Nothing got the civic seal of approval on Monday morning when the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Tony Jackson cut a ribbon to officially open the new shoe shop. He was pictured with owner Kevin McGranaghan, Becky OâGrady, manager, Jess Armstrong, assistant manager, and Emily White, sales advisor. Photo: Mark Williamson M33/5/21/9633. (47251930)

A NEW independent retailer with a little Shakespeare influence opened its doors to the public this week.

Based in Bridge Street, Much A Shoe About Nothing – a pun on the play Much Ado About Nothing – was officially opened to the public on Monday, with Mayor of Stratford Cllr Tony Jackson cutting the ribbon on the new store.

Wanting to capture the spirit of Shakespeare, shop owner Kevin McGranaghan said his son Daniel, aged 23, took the credit for the store’s pun-derful name.

Kevin told the Herald: “It was my idea to have the shop name connected to Shakespeare and when I thought up Shakespeare’s Shoes, my son wasn’t keen on it. He suggested Much A Shoe About Nothing, Taming of the Shoe or Romeo and Shoeliet. I really liked Much A Shoe About Nothing so that’s what we decided to go with.”

Kevin, who has experience in the hospitality sector, is looking forward to his new venture and believes independent retailers are the way to go.

“A lot of the empty shops on High Street and Bridge Street are going to start opening again so there’s going to be such a buzz,” he said. “From looking sad, I think Stratford’s High Street is going to look like it used to be.”