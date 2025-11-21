THE number of animals being reported as abandoned has increased in Warwickshire this year, according to the RSPCA.

The animal rescue charity said incidents were up by more than 10 per cent in the first ten months of the year, and added that it was concerned matters would get worse over the winter months.

Up to the end of October, 184 reports of an animal being abandoned or dumped in Warwickshire had been raised with the charity’s emergency line – up from 167 in the first 10 months of 2024.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal – The Big Give Back to Animals – in the hope of raising funds for its frontline officers to ensure they can help more animals at a time of year when they are called into action the most. There were 44 abandonment incidents last winter in Warwickshire alone – that figure increases to more than 5,000 nationally.

RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging year for many pets, and we have seen a dramatic and heartbreaking rise in abandonments this year.

“And with winter upon us, with plummeting temperatures and dark nights, we fear things could get even harder in the months to come.

“Sadly, animal abandonment has become so problematic and so tragically widespread, that we've seen more incidents every month this year when compared to 2024; and reports have been rising year after year.

“There’s an epidemic of animal abandonment and neglect, meaning our officers are needed now more than ever to respond to those animals in the most urgent need of help.”

To help, visit www.rspca.org.uk