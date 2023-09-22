Trouble continued to erupt on Stratford streets as police promised a clampdown on anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Last week the Herald reported on a spate of crime and vandalism that has plagued the town, with photographic evidence of teenagers committing arson, vandalising homes, trespassing on rooftops and carrying knives.

Over the weekend a fracas outside Nat West Bank in the early hours of Saturday morning saw one man taken to hospital.

The police told the Herald: “At around 1.30am on the morning of 16th September officers were called to a report of disturbance outside a bank on Stratford’s Wood Street. A male was found to have a minor injury and was taken to hospital.”

Warwickshire Police.

Anyone with information was urge to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing incident 34 of September 16.

Meanwhile Inspector Ben Hembry shared an update on the action being taken to combat ASB. He said: “On Monday and Tuesday this week we held two days of targeted action against ASB and drug use in the town.

“There are now PCs on regular foot patrol in the town centre each day, through the day. This started several days ago and I’m sure many residents will have already seen them walking their beat.

“Please say hello and have a chat when you see them, they are here to make sure the community feels safe and to ensure there is a regular uniformed presence in the town.

“We certainly hear the concerns of residents and please be assured that we are listening and that we are taking action.”