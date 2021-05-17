Home   News   Article

Incident closed Stratford rail line on Sunday

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:28, 17 May 2021
 | Updated: 15:40, 17 May 2021

British Transport Police were called to the line near Warwick at 10.52am on Sunday, 16th May following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

For support with mental health issues call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org (response time 24 hours). For more information visit https://selfhelp.samaritans.org/

(47254130)
