In this week's Herald: A tour around the Fred Winter Centre

The £3million Fred Winter Centre will open its community hub on Monday, providing a huge step forward in how Stratford’s vulnerable and homeless are supported.

The centre, in Guild Street, will include a range of services, from a foodbank to citizen’s advice and support with substance misuse. Its mission is to become a place for those that are vulnerable, homeless or simply struggling to seek advice and rebuild their lives.

As well as its range of services, the centre will also provide 13 apartments for homeless and vulnerable tenants for up to two years. With all 13 now assigned, they are expected to be completed in late April.

Ahead of the centre opening its doors on Monday, Herald reporter, David Adamson, was given a tour around the building and met the partners who helped create this one-stop service for Stratford.

