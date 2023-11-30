Stratford Herald, 30th November edition, in shops today
Published: 00:20, 30 November 2023
| Updated: 00:29, 30 November 2023
In the Herald out today: Investigation into tragic death of teen at Welcombe Hills + New questions over Nadhim Zahawi’s business affairs + ‘More deaths’ fear as inadequate A46 plans announced + Christmas lights + James & the Giant Peach at the Bear Pit + Win tickets to RSC’s Fair Maid of the West + Free FocusLife magazine
Buy copies of Herald photographs from the edition here.