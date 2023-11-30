Home   News   Article

Stratford Herald, 30th November edition, in shops today

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 00:20, 30 November 2023
 | Updated: 00:29, 30 November 2023

In the Herald out today: Investigation into tragic death of teen at Welcombe Hills + New questions over Nadhim Zahawi’s business affairs + ‘More deaths’ fear as inadequate A46 plans announced + Christmas lights + James & the Giant Peach at the Bear Pit + Win tickets to RSC’s Fair Maid of the West + Free FocusLife magazine

