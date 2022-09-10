STRATFORD has been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Books of condolence have been set up at Holy Trinity Church, Stratford Town Hall and Stratford District Council, while flags around the town are being flown at half-mast.

Henry Ford, aged 13, accompanied by his mother Stephanie Ford, wrote âThank you for your years of serviceâ in a Book of Condolence at Stratford Town Hall this morning. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59225341)

Floral tributes are being left by the Swan Fountain on the Bancroft Gardens and some shops in the town centre have created window displays in honour of Her Majesty.

Tomorrow (Sunday) the Proclamation will be read by the chairman of Stratford District Council, Cllr Mark Cargill, from the balcony of the Town Hall. This will also take place in Alcester, on the church green at St Nicholas Church, at 4pm on Sunday and will be read by Alcester mayor, Cllr Kathryn Cargill.

Flowers have been placed at the foot of the Swan Fountain which Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on Waterside in 1996. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59225334)

The Royal Shakespeare Company is organising a public broadcast, in the main auditorium of the theatre, of The Queen’s funeral on Monday, 19th September, which will be a bank holiday.

The flags of the nation are flying at half mast in Bridge Street. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59225332)

The flags of the United Kingdom are at half mast on Waterside. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59225335)

Shops and businesses around Stratford have marked Queen Elzabethâs reign, the property photos in R A Bennett Sales and Letting Agents in Sheep Street having been replaced by deceased Monarchâs coat of arms. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59225337)

Rohan in Sheep Street have created this tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in their shop window. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59225336)

There was a moment of reflection for Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve at Stratford Town Hall this morning. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59225342)