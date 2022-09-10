STRATFORD has been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Books of condolence have been set up at Holy Trinity Church, Stratford Town Hall and Stratford District Council, while flags around the town are being flown at half-mast.
Floral tributes are being left by the Swan Fountain on the Bancroft Gardens and some shops in the town centre have created window displays in honour of Her Majesty.
Tomorrow (Sunday) the Proclamation will be read by the chairman of Stratford District Council, Cllr Mark Cargill, from the balcony of the Town Hall. This will also take place in Alcester, on the church green at St Nicholas Church, at 4pm on Sunday and will be read by Alcester mayor, Cllr Kathryn Cargill.
The Royal Shakespeare Company is organising a public broadcast, in the main auditorium of the theatre, of The Queen’s funeral on Monday, 19th September, which will be a bank holiday.