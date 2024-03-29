In pictures - Stratford marks Shakespeare Week with jugglers, dancers and actors

THERE were jugglers, dancers and actors to be found outside the Birthplace in Stratford at the weekend as Shakespeare Week drew to a close.

The annual event, which involves schools and communities across the country, was launched on Monday, 18th March, with a flash mob and continued with activities and workshops, including a look at Shakespeare’s language with children’s favourite author, Michael Rosen. There were also performances involving Stratford primary school children at the Play House in the town.

While many of the events, organised by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, were available to join online from anywhere in the UK, the focus on Saturday and Sunday was on Stratford and a free festival.