In numbers – Stratford Repair Cafe mended more than 600 items

THROUGHOUT the past year the Stratford Repair Café has been doing its bit in the war on waste by making good numerous items that would have been chucked into landfill.

The café welcomed more than 540 visitors, handled 815 items and repaired 631 of them (77 per cent).

It’s calculated that 2.7 tonnes were kept out of landfill, which prevented 1.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the production of replacements. That’s the equivalent of driving a typical car about 30,000 miles.