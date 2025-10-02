In motion… further backing for reopening of Stratford railway line

THE idea of reopening the railway line from Honeybourne to Stratford has rolled back into town… although there still remains no money for a hugely expensive infrastructure project.

Stratford District Council’s cabinet will on Monday (6th October) partly support a motion, first put forward late last year, looking for the ‘reinstatement of a single track railway line providing a direct connection from Stratford station to Oxford, Reading, London (Paddington), Evesham, Worcester, South Wales and the South West’.

There is recognition that the project needs to be a regional one which allows not only the Stratford district, but also neighbouring areas, to improve public transport provision as they all struggle with increasing demands from the government for new homes.

What the motion amounts to for SDC is a commitment to safeguarding the western half of the former Stratford-Honeybourne railway and more studies to feed into work on the new South Warwickshire Local Plan.

The report to cabinet explains: ‘The recent evolution of government housing policy has fundamentally shifted the case for investment in public transport infrastructure and services in Stratford and its hinterland.

The Greenway, Stratford, would be impacted by a railway scheme if it should ever get funding.

‘It is a reality that accommodating the proposed scale of development to the south of Stratford (and Stratford more generally) and east of Worcester will require improved transport provision, both infrastructure and services, if negative impacts are not to be experienced by existing communities.

‘Any future case for investment in Stratford-Honeybourne specifically must, however, be much wider than Stratford alone, focusing on providing a strategic link between two railway lines to create a new railway network.

‘Such an investment could play a role in enabling an arc of sustainable development between Worcester and Leamington, supporting national government policy with respect to residential development and environmental policy.’

The reopening of the line along the Greenway, although contentious, would be simple compared with how to link the Honeybourne line to Stratford railway station. Existing homes and roads would be a significant hurdle while a tunnel would be a significant cost.

The line would, however, provide the chance to finally build thousands of new homes at Long Marston (3,500 homes) and Meon Vale (1,500 homes) with a new station for the communities.

The report to cabinet acknowledges that there are a number of risks, not least spending money on work ‘that could prove fruitless or at best, will then require significant public sector funding’.

It adds: ‘Consideration also needs to be given to the users of the Greenway and how such a valuable asset can continue to be viably provided alongside (in all senses) a re-opened railway.

‘Having said that, it is imperative that the council takes decisions in both the wider public interest and long-term benefit of residents, businesses and visitors to the district.

‘A re-opened rail route would, no doubt, provide those wider socio-economic benefits. Ultimately, the question is whether those benefits outweigh the costs.’

In March SDC refreshed its outline business case for reopening the railway line, backing two options – the return of heavy rail and a new tram-train link which would look to connect Warwick to Worcester via Stratford.

Previously, in 2022, the business case for just reopening the Stratford-Honeybourne railway line was rejected by the government of the time as it “did not demonstrate sufficient potential economic benefits”.

The focus has since turned to incorporating that work as a sub-regional transport strategy which also could also include the proposals for the Stratford South-West Relief Road and A46 upgrades.