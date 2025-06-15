In memory of Stratford’s Matt Beacham… fundraising for bench on Greenway

CHARITY champion Matt Beacham will be remembered in many hearts as a tireless fund-raiser for Guide Dogs and also as someone who spread kindness and joy.

His family are now hoping to raise enough money to install a bench on the Greenway dedicated to Matt, who died earlier this year.

Nephew Jake Lees, 31, is taking his uncle Matt’s lead by throwing himself into a physical challenge of The Welsh 3000s to kick off the fundraising.

Jake explained: “We are raising money for a memorial bench on the Greenway in Milcote, next to Matt’s first railway carriage. The aim is to raise £2,000 by summitting all 15 of Wales’s highest peaks, in just 24 hours, with no transport other than our tired, blistered feet!”

Matt was only 58 when he died, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021, leaving behind his wife Louise and loving family.

Jake Lees, pictured with Matt Beecham’s widow Louise, hopes his fund riaising challenge in Wales with see a commemorative bench placed alongside the railway carriage on the Greenway at Milcote which his uncle established 20 years ago. Photo: Mark Williamson

“After a courageous fight, Matt sadly passed away, leaving a legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for the community,” explained Jake. “To honour his memory, myself and three close friends, Morgan Barnett, Jonathan Conns and Henry Kashi, are taking on a challenge that Matt always wanted to do, the Welsh 3000s.

“But this is more than just a personal challenge for myself and my friends – it’s a tribute. Matt was a passionate fundraiser for Guide Dogs, raising and training an incredible 18 dogs over 11 years. He gave so much of himself to help others, and now we want to give something back to him.”

Matt Beacham Photo: Mark Williamson M1/1/22/1380.

Explaining why the Greenway was chosen, Jake said: “We’re raising money to install a memorial bench for Matt on the Greenway in Milcote, a place that meant so much to him. It’s where he opened his first railway carriage café in 2004. For years, Matt walked that path with his beloved dogs and his wife Louise by his side. We hope it can now be a peaceful place for others to sit, reflect, and remember him.”

Jake said he and his uncle always enjoyed a great relationship.

“He was an inspiration in many ways but mostly with his ridiculous dare devil challenges and experiences,” recalled Jake. “He always told me do whatever silly ideas I came up with and when I did the Three Peaks Challenge last year he was the one I was texting the whole time for motivation.

“I wish I had done a challenge with him but unfortunately life didn’t let that work out, but knowing he always wanted to do the Welsh 3000s motivates me to complete it for him because I know he will be watching down on us.

“I hope he would be proud of what we are doing, for me it's a tribute to him and to install a memorial bench on the Greenway so there’s a part of him always there, would be an incredible achievement and perhaps it will help my auntie just a little bit.”

Jake says he welcomes any donation no matter how big or small, and that any extra funds raised will go to Guide Dogs. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/a3d5253f.