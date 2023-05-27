THERE was stillness, silence and remembrance as the lives of 31 former pupils at King Edward VI School who gave their lives in the Great War were commemorated at a re-dedication of the school memorial library last week.

One hundred years have passed since Saturday, 12th May, 1923 when the War Memorial Library at KES was formally opened.

It had been the wish of the headmaster, Rev Cecil Knight, to commemorate the boys who gave their lives in the First World War - there’s a stained-glass window inside the library showing Henry V praying before the Battle of Agincourt. It was presented by Mr and Mrs Howard Jennings in memory of their two sons who paid the ultimate sacrifice.