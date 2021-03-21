Improvements to dangerous road approved

More than £600,000 has been approved to improve a notoriously dangerous road near a Stratford nursery school.

Last Friday Warwickshire County Council agree to spend an extra £610,000 on vital improvements to the B4632 at Clifford Chambers, having already spent £100,000 on technical work.

This will bring the total cost of the improvements to £710,000, all of which will come from developer S106 funding, relating to the Long Marston Airfield housing site.

It will see a right turn lane on the junction leading to Freshfields Nursery installed and will also see carriageway reconstruction, resurfacing, street lighting, vehicle activated signs and drainage improvements put in place.

The speed limit near the junction will also be dropped from 50mph to 40mph.

While the news is positive, the county council is being urged to think carefully about how to minimise any disruption, as a previous closure of the road for essential gas works caused significant problems on the roads, with vehicles being sent on lengthy diversions.

Warwickshire County Council have said the work will begin in the autumn and is expected to last around three months.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “The B4632 Clifford Lane Scheme is a fantastic initiative that addresses historical issues along this road and forms part of our commitment to support Warwickshire Residents through excellent transport infrastructure.”

Jackie Hall, chair of Clifford Chambers and Milcote Parish Council, said: “I think any improvements on that stretch of road is very positive, there have been accidents it’s bad both down by the bridge and also at the top near Red Hill, there’s quite a tight bend.

“We’d also like to see a 40mph limit put in right the way up to the garden centre. Clearly this investment is very positive, but I’d like them to think about how best they can mitigate the traffic during the work. Sometimes it’s difficult to avoid disruption, but if you remember when we had the gas works on that road, it was just mayhem.”

The B4632 is not the only developer cash set to be spent in Stratford, with the county council also approving a significant sum towards improving bus stops.

Around £19,000 will be spent upgrading five stops on Knights Lane in Tiddington and £94,000 to improve an existing bus stop on Birmingham Road, close to a new 65 home development from Gallagher Estates.

£17,000 is also committed to improving bus stops on Bishopton Lane.