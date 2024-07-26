A mum-of-three from Kineton is just one of many blood cancer patients who will benefit from a new approach to treatment.

A collaboration between NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust means patients requiring a stem cell transplant can now have their cells collected locally.

NHSBT nurses will travel to Coventry to provide this specialist service, avoiding the need for patients to travel to surrounding hospitals.