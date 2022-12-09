A student from studying backstage production at Stratford College has been working with The Bear Pit Theatre for their Christmas production.

Scarlet Davis, 19 from Evesham, worked as an assistant stage manager (ASM) for Roald Dahl’s The Twits which ran at the theatre from 2nd to the 10th December.

The show was hugely enjoyed by Herald reviewer Steve Sutherland who declared it “absolutely fantastic”.

Scarlet learnt about the opportunity from her lecturer, Lou Millward. She has always wanted to work backstage and was keen for any work experience that came her way.

She specifically likes stage management: “I’m organised, good at management and really enjoy being a leader.”