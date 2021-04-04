A Moreton-in-Marsh woman who suffered a serious horse riding accident three years ago is launching a special fundraising event to support the Air Ambulance Service that saved her life.

Laura Negus from Moreton-in-Marsh with her horse Alex. Photo: Mark Williamson M27/3/21/5794. (45705163)

Laura Negus, 36, suffered a traumatic brain injury after her horse fell whilst riding on a beach in Devon.

The accident happened when Laura was on a trip with the Warwickshire Riding Club and she subsequently put on life support and underwent rehabilitation at the Central England Rehabilitation unit in Leamington for a number of weeks.

However it was thanks to the Devon Air Ambulance that medics were able to quickly treat Laura at the scene of her accident, which happened in a hard to access area of the coast.

Now recovered, Laura is determined to say thank you to the air ambulance by raising money through an equestrian raffle.

An online fundraising page has been set up, with every donation of £5 equating to a raffle ticket.

Laura has managed to collect a selection of fantastic prizes donated from equestrian businesses in the area.

Laura said: “I don’t really have any memory of what happened but we think my horse hit a sand pocket and lost its footing. As well as hitting my head my lungs were full of sea water.

“I was transported to the hospital in Barnstable to be stabilised and then I was taken to Plymouth hospital.

“I’m much better now and I’m back riding and competing again, it’s not put me off riding, probably because I can’t remember the accident. I’m so grateful to the air ambulance, they saved my life.

“I wanted to do something to support the Devon Air Ambulance, but I also want to support our local Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance too so I’ll be splitting the money 50-50. I would like to raise £1,000, maybe even a bit more.”

Laura’s fundraising is already going better than expected, with an online fundraising page launched at the weekend raising more than £1,200 by Monday morning.

To support Laura, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LauraNegus2021