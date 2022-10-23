Remember Nadhim Zahawi’s July letter saying Boris Johnson must go? Well, forget that – the Stratford MP has done a full U-turn this morning (Sunday).

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter he declared he is backing Boris Johnson in his bid to become PM for the second time.

He said: “I’m backing Boris. He got the big calls right, whether it was ordering more vaccines ahead of more waves of covid, arming early against the advice of some, or stepping down for the sake of unity. But now, Britain needs him back. We need to unite to deliver on our manifesto When I was Chancellor, I saw a preview of what Boris 2.0 would look like. He was contrite and honest about his mistakes. He’d learned from those mistakes how he could run No 10 and the country better. With a unified team behind him, he is the one to lead us to victory and prosperity.”

Flashback to the summer: Nadhim Zahawi, then the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, sat next to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at PMQs before he was forced to resign

It is just three months since Mr Zahawi added his voice to those asking Mr Johnson to step down.

On 7th July Mr Zahawi, who had just two days before had been appointed chancellor, urged Mr Johnson in an open letter to “leave with dignity”.

The letter continued: “Out of respect, and in the hopes that we would listen to an old friend of 30 years, I kept his counsel private.

“I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achieves of this government at this late hour…

“But the country deserves a government that is not only stable, but acts with integrity.

Nadhim Zahawi MP visited Ilmington School in the summer as it celebrated 60 years on the present site. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57584693)

“Prime Minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now.”

Ahead of his resignation on 7th July, a total of 62 of 179 government ministers vacated their posts.

Mr Johnson had been involved in a string of controversies, including “partygate”, and the Christ Pincher scandal – where Johnson said he hadn’t known about the deputy chief whip being accused of groping two men, although it was later revealed that Johnson had known.

But could it be that Zahawi is backing the wrong horse? And in doing so could find himself yet again ousted from his current cabinet role as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster…

According to The Spectator, Rishi Sunak is the current frontrunner for the Tory leadership, with 131 MPs backing him. This compares to 59 backing Johnson and 24 for Penny Mordaunt – she needs that to reach 100 by 2pm on Monday or she’s out of the running.