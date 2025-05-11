BOOTS certainly are made for walking in the case of one Ilmington resident raising money for a local charity.

Kate Allen is putting her experience of long distance walking and hiking to raise funds for Shipston Hospice Care. In May, she set out on her longest walk to date- the 1180 miles between Lands End and John O’Groats.

Kate expects this will take around 96 days to complete, but she’ll not be alone. Joining her on the walk is friend Dana who is coming in from America, and husband Jonathan who will have an important role to play in driving a camper van around for the group to sleep in each night.

“I've done a number of long-distance walks, the longest one of which was in 2021 over about seven weeks. I walked 670 miles on the Camino de Santiago,” Kate told the Herald about the background of her walking experience.

Kate Allen with Sushi and Skittle in Northumberland

“There are loads of different walking pilgrimages that lead to Santiago de Compostela, which is in the northwest of Spain.

“I walked one from the Pyrenees in France west to Santiago over seven weeks and that was 670 miles. I just really loved it and you know before that I did lots of one week and two week walking holidays. I met my friend Dana there. We spent two weeks walking through the Alps and we've walked in Italy for two weeks.

“We've done a lot of walking together and I said to her how about doing this? Because it would be a challenge. She was up for it but my husband didn't want us to go until he'd retired because he also wanted to be part of it.”

Kate’s four-legged friends will also be joining her for the long walk, and she’s confident spaniels Sushi and Skittle will be great companions.

“They're great because they do double the mileage that we do anyway if they're off their lead. They'll be rushing around. There'll be a fair amount of time they have to be on the lead if we're on the edge of a cliff or there are sheep, but they're great company.”

The work of Shipston Hospice Care is something that Kate has become aware of, and this made her want to help out.

“I have often heard about the caring and supportive work that the staff of Shipston Home Nursing do with people in their final days, and with their families. They are a very good local charity, I've known a few people who have received end-of-life care. It is a wonderful service, and I am delighted to be fundraising for them this year.”

Kate has a lot of walking experience, but the Lands End and John O Groats walk will be out in front for one reason.

“It's the longest I’ll have done. I'm hoping my feet, my knees and my body survive. I'm really looking forward to the challenge and having it to focus on for three months.

“Further north we'll get more midges, but that's okay. It's going to be rocky with lots of up-and-downs during the southwest coastal path. Then we’ll get to places like the Pennine Way which has peaty bogs some of the way.”

Kate Bamford, head of fundraising at Shipston Hospice Care, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Kate for thinking of Shipston Home Nursing and taking on such an amazing challenge to raise funds for us. As a hospice at home charity, we are 94% self funded, so the support of our community is very much appreciated.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from Kate at various stages along her travels and we wish her all the best. Please support her if you can!”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://shorturl.at/wXU8N.



