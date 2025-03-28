Ilmington residents explain why their village is one of the best places to live

NOT for the first time, the word on the street is… there’s something rather special about Ilmington.

And this year it has taken top spot for the Midlands in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

It’s featured on the list before and is often hailed as a great escape that’s somewhat off the beaten track.

Pictured celebrating the news are Lelia Halliden, a long-standing resident; Martin Underwood, a parish councillor; Carole Clifford, who runs the Wednesday Club, Brian Clifford, chair of the village hall trustees, and Karen Peachey, chair of the parish council. Photo: Ed Nix

But there’s no hiding now after news broke on Friday that the judges saw it as best in the Midlands, as part of a guide to the 72 contenders across the regions of the UK – and further coverage in the paper’s magazine on Sunday.

Though Saffron Walden in Essex took the top prize, the judges said Ilmington was a blissful example of village life as it should be: “It’s as pretty as a picture, with twin village greens, winding lanes and an ancient church.

“The village is on the very edge of the Cotswolds, but day-trippers tend to arrive in walking boots rather than on tourist coaches.

“There are good pubs, sports clubs and community groups, and the heart of village life – its dedicated population’s proudest achievement – is the community shop, manned by more than 100 volunteers (one in seven of the population), which celebrates its 10th birthday this year”.

Chair of the parish council Karen Peachey echoed what the experts had said.

“It has a great community spirit. People get together and everything is well supported,” she said.

“We have a couple of pubs, an active village hall committee, the community shop which also holds events and hosts groups such as knit and natter, mother and toddlers and a book club – plus a large playing field and football, cricket, bowl and tennis.

“There are lots of walks and there’s plenty to do if you like to be outdoors.”

She added that villagers are also prepared to tackle a range of other issues: “We also have a wildlife group, speedwatch group and a sewage group campaigning over the water processing system.”

In terms of the reaction to the latest acclaim, she said people had generally been delighted at the news – with perhaps some regretting that their secret was out…