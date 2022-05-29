Ilmington resident Edith Tuohy celebrates 100the birthday

When Ilmington resident, Edith Tuohy, turned 100 years old on Saturday, she marked her incredible centenary year with a dinner surrounded by 40 friends and family, a perfect end to a series of celebrations that had already included a tea party and a pub lunch.

Three separate celebrations could seem a lot for someone even half her age to undertake, but they speak to a remarkable appetite for life and a sparkling personality, both of which are undimmed after ten decades.

As well as the string of festivities, a birthday card from the Queen was received by Edith, who said, “a nice chappy delivered it by hand from Buckingham Palace, and it had the tassel and the royal seal on it. I’m very proud indeed”.

Edith Tuohy celebrates in Ilmington with Wednesday Club members

Born on the 21st May 1922 in Prescot, then part of Lancashire, Edith went on to work for Liverpool-based toy manufacturers Meccano for the Meccano Guild.

Her main role was reading letters from children and matching them up to be pen pals. She then took a job as a shorthand typist for British Insulated Callender’s Cables (BICC).

In 1941 she met her future husband, Lionel, who was on six weeks’ leave from the navy, by the end of which plans for their life together had been made, as Edith explained.

“After six weeks we were engaged,” she said. “But he went off to the Far East on duty and didn’t come back until 1945. He arrived back on the Maundy Thursday (29th March), and we got married on the Easter Monday (2nd April). We went to Llandudno for our honeymoon, where we had a sea view, and he said, ‘My goodness, I’ve just been at sea for four years’.”

Lionel was demobbed in 1946 and went on to work for BICC, setting in motion three decades of globe-trotting travel for the couple including in Takoradi, Ghana, and Singapore, where Edith worked for the British High Commission.