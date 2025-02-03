Ilmington man who left animal carcasses in garden for dogs is prosecuted for breaching order

AN ILMINGTON man has been prosecuted after leaving animal carcasses outside for his dogs to eat, causing odour problems and attracting vermin.

Stratford District Council said Peter Egan, of Bennett Place, had been served with a Community Protection Notice on 20th June 2023 - and last week was prosecuted for breaching it.

On 29th, Egan was found guilty at Coventry Magistrates’ Court of breaching the notice and was given fines and costs totalling £2,424.

SDC said its officers had tried, unsuccessfully, to engage with Peter Egan.

SDC said its environmental health officers had served the notice in relation to the state of a property in Ilmington. As well as overgrown gardens, Egan had been leaving animal carcasses outside, causing an odour in the summer months and a vermin problem.

The notice required work to be undertaken, but, according to SDC, despite efforts to engage with Egan over almost 18 months, no response was received and there was no improvement at the property.

In his absence, magistrates found Egan guilty of three offences breaching the notice and fined him £220 for each. He was also ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and council costs of £1,500, to be paid within 14 days.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, environmental and neighbourhood services portfolio holder, said: “Whilst it’s disappointing that such matters get to the stage that we have to go to court, failure to engage with officers will not prevent us from using our enforcement powers.

“We hope that the judgement sends a strong message to the resident, and we hope that they take action to prevent further enforcement action.”