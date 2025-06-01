BIRTHDAY celebrations took place at Ilmington Community Shop & Café this week as the organisation marked its 10th anniversary.

A free buffet was put on for the community on Monday 26th May. In what was a street party atmosphere, there was birthday cake and a sing-song led by shop volunteers.

“Nobody was expected to pay for teas, coffees or the food,” manager Michele Hall told the Herald.

It was all smiles at Ilmington Shop on Monday where staff and volunteers gathered for a 10th birthday party. Manager Michele Hall and former chairman of the founding committee Sarah Tremellen are pictured with the celebration cake. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We saw this as a way of saying thank you to the community for their support. They have helped us so much over the years. We've got over 100 volunteers on our names list.

“We get around 40 to 50 different names each week on our rota and around 400 members in our co-operative. They've all put some money in and are essentially the owners of the business.

“We went through the Covid-19, which was unbelievably difficult because a lot of our volunteers were older and were unable to help out as much as they wanted.”

Michele and all others involved with the café and shop have a sense of pride when they see how much the shop still means to the community.

“I think a lot of community shops have struggled since Covid-19. Things like that make people realise just how important having a shop in a small village like this is.

“Having a focus on the community is so important for us. Everything we do, we always think ‘how does this benefit our community?’ Because that's what we're here for. It's great to have all the visitors that we have, especially in the café, but that always has to come back to our community and how it helps it.”

