ILLEGAL parking along Warwick Road’s new cyclepath by “lazy” drivers has sparked a warning that they could face fines or have their cars towed away.

The heatwave saw demand for spaces at Fisherman’s car park, on the edge of Stratford, soar as people headed to the River Avon.

However, around a dozen motorists, unable to find a parking space on Sunday (13th July), opted to mount the kerb and leave their cars on the new shared cycle and footpath, with some vehicles leaving very little space for cyclists to squeeze by.

Measures had been put in place on the opposite side of Warwick Road by the entrance to the car park following issues with dangerous parking - Warwickshire Police had cars towed from the site on one occasion.

And when the new cycle path was completed last year, it was given high kerbs to prevent cars from using the area. On Sunday, the kerbs clearly didn’t work.

Stephen Heath was driving along the road to take his daughter back to Stratford when he spotted the large number of parked cars.

He was left feeling angry at the situation and confronted a group of men who had their cars on the path.

“I said to them 'you are aware you are parked illegally, aren't you?' Two of the group of the five were stripping off to change from wetsuits and swim gear so they had seemingly been there for a while, and the response was 'we are, thanks for telling us'.

The scene of parked cars near the Fisherman's car park

“Seeing this meant nothing to them, I then said ‘the police are aware’ and they just kept repeating the same thing adding, 'it's ok, thank you'. By this time I was holding up traffic so I drove to the hotel entrance to get a photo of their registration plates but one guy already had that covered as we drove by. They were not phased at all and from their response, maybe have had other comments from passers-by.

“This is pure ignorance and laziness. I feel it is our business to report such incidents if we are too intimidated to take a direct approach. The car park was full but it doesn't mean people can park wherever they want to.

“Causing obstructions to make their lives easy isn't acceptable.

“I wouldn't usually stop to confront offenders but on this occasion, feeling very angry, I chose to.”

Stephen tried to report the incident to Warwickshire Police, but said he was left feeling let down.

“Seemingly police would have driven past at some point and at least ticketed all these cars which were parked in front of the police notices. Members of the public should not be policing for the police and this is a question I think needs answering.

“At home I called 101 and I sat for 35 minutes on my first call -it took 10 mins for triage to answer who then dropped me in the queue to the control room.”

Stephen hung up and drove to the police station in Stratford, which he said was closed. It was at this point that he gave up and went home.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning (15th July), Warwickshire Police said: “We share your frustrations around this and it is our belief a lot of those vehicles belonged to persons visiting our town. This is the first time this problem has arisen since the new instalment.

“Moving forward, we are working closely with Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership to prevent this happening and ensuring those who are blocking the cycle path/pedestrian path through their selfish actions are issued with fines.

The scene of parked cars near the Fisherman's car park

“Repeat offenders may be shocked to return to their vehicles and find we’ve had them removed.”

The development of the cycle path is part of last year’s Warwick Road project which was carried out by Warwickshire County Council.

A WCC spokesperson told the Herald: "Warwickshire County Council is aware of recent reports of vehicles parking on the shared cycle and footway near the Fisherman’s car park on the A439.

“While 'No Parking' signs were installed in partnership with the police and extended during the construction of the cycleway, some signs were recently found turned away from the road. These have now been corrected. In addition, larger kerbstones were also installed opposite the car park which has worked well to help deter parking in this area.

“We understand that increased visitor numbers during the recent heatwave may have contributed to the issue. However, parking on a shared footway or cycleway is prohibited under the Road Traffic Act 1988, and enforcement is a matter for the police.

“We remain committed to maintaining safe, accessible routes and will continue working with partners to protect this important active travel infrastructure.”

Warwickshire Police confirmed that no fines were given out by their Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).

PC Calum Samson from SNT said: "We are aware of this issue and received a report over the weekend. Signage is in place to inform of parking restrictions at this location. We are continuing to work with our partners to prevent parking contraventions from happening on this road."

The issue did, of course, bring forward many comments about the path - which was criticised as being unnecessary and ending in the middle of nowhere - finally being used.