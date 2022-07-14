A GROUP of travellers moved onto Marston Playing Field, Lighthorne Heath on Tuesday. Notice was served for them to leave by midday today (Thursday). However only one of an estimated 20 caravans had left by 2pm.

Travellers on Lighthorne Heath sports field yesterday (Wednesday). MNark Williamson: Photographer. (57971841)

Warwickshire Police said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment in Lighthorne Heath.

“Work has been (and is) ongoing behind the scenes alongside partner agencies in order to manage this as effectively as possible.”

Some businesses, including the local post office, have shut since the travellers have arrived.

Councillor Jacqui Harris commented: "If the group fails to leave other powers will be used to arrest/remove the occupants. Hopefully things will change tomorrow and we can get back to some normality and our businesses open."