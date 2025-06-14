JOSEPH’S Amazing Camels in Idlicote officially opened its Oasis Moroccan-themed ice cream parlour on Saturday (7th June) – and hopes to soon sell camel milk ice cream.

In 2021, the White House Farm venue became home to the UK’s first camel dairy farm when it was established by the Fossett family, an idea pioneered by Daisy Fossett. Visitors can now purchase ice cream as well as camels milk on a visit.

Kayleigh Martin and her partner Alex Dunkley were the first customers through the door at Jospeh’s Amazing Camels new ice cream parlour in Idlicote on Saturday where they were welcomed by Rebecca Fossett. Photo: Mark Williamson

Rebecca Fossett, who runs the camel experience with husband Joseph and daughter Daisy, told the Herald about the opening weekend.

“There was a steady flow of visitors to the ice cream shop on Saturday and then on Sunday buying ice creams and camel milk. The most popular flavours were seemingly salted caramel and Just Jersey, they sold the quickest.

“We’ve created this venue because we wanted to add to the camel milk sales we already make. We’d like to do camel milk ice cream, but we’re looking for someone to do that for us. In the meantime we just decided that because the weather was so glorious, we thought we’d sell ice cream, even if it is cow ice cream, it's still very good. It’s from an organic Jersey farm.”

There are four flavours of ice cream available at the parlour. As well as Just Jersey and Salted Caramel, you can also enjoy chocolate and strawberry for £3 a tub.

