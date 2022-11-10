Staying positive - the driver who crashed into river in Stratford says 'I was lucky'
Published: 09:16, 10 November 2022
| Updated: 09:18, 10 November 2022
WHEN your car ends up in the middle of the River Avon and a friend is swimming out to help you to the bank, you need to stay positive.
That was Gina Dallison’s view after she reversed her Mitsubishi Colt from Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club’s car park next to the Rec and into the water on Tuesday afternoon.
One witness told the Herald the car seemed to “lift off” before landing in the river, about halfway towards the opposite bank, not far from the Tramway Bridge.