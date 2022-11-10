Home   News   Article

Staying positive - the driver who crashed into river in Stratford says 'I was lucky'

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:16, 10 November 2022
 | Updated: 09:18, 10 November 2022

WHEN your car ends up in the middle of the River Avon and a friend is swimming out to help you to the bank, you need to stay positive.

That was Gina Dallison’s view after she reversed her Mitsubishi Colt from Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club’s car park next to the Rec and into the water on Tuesday afternoon.

The car being recovered from the River Avon in Stratford on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60524698)
One witness told the Herald the car seemed to “lift off” before landing in the river, about halfway towards the opposite bank, not far from the Tramway Bridge.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
