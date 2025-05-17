I am one of the women harmed by former Warwickshire Police officer Paul Whitehurst. I never wanted to be in the public eye. I never asked to be a victim. But after years of silence, inaction, and betrayal by the very organisation meant to protect people like me, I feel I have no choice but to speak out.

Whitehurst didn’t just hurt me. He hurt multiple women. Over the past four years, he faced four gross misconduct allegations, yet not a single hearing has been concluded so far. That measn no justice and no closure.

While I’ve been waiting for that closure, living in fear and feeling re-traumatised, he went on to attack another woman one who bravely came forward. This time, it led to a criminal conviction and a prison sentence. But the damage had already been done. Another woman was violently assaulted because the police failed to act when they could have. Because they failed to act when they should have.

And what did Warwickshire Police do? Days before his accelerated misconduct hearing against his other victim, Whitehurst was quietly allowed to ‘retire’. That decision enabled him to keep his full police pension a lifelong financial reward, funded by taxpayers like me, like you, like the women he harmed.

Charlotte Smith pictured at her home. Photo: Mark Williamson

Despite being suspended from the force and remanded in prison, Whitehurst remained on full pay. He was even allocated a welfare officer to support him. Meanwhile, I was left to pick up the pieces alone. No support. No care. No justice. Just the ongoing emotional and psychological toll on me and my family that was all later used against me.

What many people don’t understand is the fear the constant, suffocating fear I live with every day. I was scared of what he might do, what he is capable of, especially knowing he had power, authority, and access. I am scared to leave my house, scared to speak out, scared that if I push too hard for justice, I might provoke him or those protecting him. I don’t feel safe in my own community, in my own home. That fear isn’t abstract. It is real. It lives in my body. It’s disrupted my sleep, my health, my life. I constantly look over my shoulder, jump at leaving my own car to walk into my home and live with the anxiety that something terrible could happen at any time. No one should have to live like that.

I raised this injustice with the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, hoping that at the very least, pension forfeiture would be pursued. That was almost a year ago. Since then? Nothing. Just vague promises and shifting explanations. I recently contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and even they admitted they were not aware of any active investigations or further enquiries. Everyone points the finger elsewhere. No one is taking responsibility.

What message does this send? That a police officer can harm women repeatedly and not only avoid accountability, but walk away with a full pension? That victims’ voices don’t matter? That protecting the force’s image is more important than protecting the public?

Charlotte Smith pictured at her home. Photo: Mark Williamson

This isn’t just about me. It’s about every woman who’s been told to come forward, to trust the system, to believe that the police will protect them. I did all those things and the system protected him instead.

I also suffered harassment from Paul Whitehurst who caused me immense distress. The CPS acknowledged that there was a reasonable prospect of conviction under a Section 2A stalking offence, but stated the case was ‘out of time’. However, based on Ring doorbell footage and the extent of the behaviour, this should have been pursued as a Section 4A offence, which carries a higher threshold and would not have been subject to the same time limitations. This has shown further protection of the former officer.

To make matters worse, by speaking out publicly, I’ve been subjected to further abuse. A West Midlands Police officer Richard Cooke publicly questioned the truth of my experience, effectively calling me a liar. (See box.)

This kind of commentary not only invalidates my experience but contributes to a culture of victim blaming and silencing. I should not have to endure further abuse simply for telling the truth.

I am still living with the trauma of what happened. And now, I’m also living with the trauma of being ignored. Forgotten. Dismissed. I’ve had to fight for answers that never come, while the man who caused so much harm has been allowed to disappear quietly, comfortably with a pension in his pocket.