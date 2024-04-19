A STRATFORD gran has scooped a powerlifting medal, just weeks after taking up the sport for fun.

Martine Barons took the top spot in her category at the Amateur British Powerlifting Union qualifier championships in North Wales last week.

Powerlifting gran Martine Barons in the gym. Photo: Mark Williamson

Thanks to her surprise win, she’s been asked to represent Great Britain at the European championships in Finland in June, as well as the British Championships in Manchester in July.