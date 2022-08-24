Mindu Hornick, survivor of the ghetto, Auschwitz and slave labour camps came to tell her story to pupils at Henley School on Thursday (14th July).

The school hall was packed with an audience aged 13 to 15 who sat in absolute silence whilst they awaited the slightly-built 93-year-old grandmother begin her testimony.

Czech-born Mindu, who now lives in Edgbaston, has been sharing her tale of survival against the odds to schools for 25 years. She has been on a mission to “reinforce the lessons that should have been learnt years ago” about the horrors of war but have not. “Humanity seems incapable of learning from the past,” she said.