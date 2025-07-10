After the appointment of a teenage councillor George Finch as interim leader of Warwickshire County Council (and potentially the 18-year-old may get the job full time), the Herald called on other local leaders to recall what they were like at 18 and if they thrived on re s p o n s i b i l i t y.

Will Hanrahan, owner of Stratford-based international production company FirstLookTV and former BBC presenter.

I’VE been saying for years that the Boomer generation is ‘living it large’ at the expense of generations ‘X’, ‘Z’ and Millennials.

Unaffordable housing, dwindling standards of health care, expensive tertiary education – make no mistake, the Warwickshire elders have brought this manifestly dangerous position upon ourselves by ignoring those in need and those created by a ‘me-first’ society.

A county council led by even the smartest teenager in the world, and I make no comment about our teenage leader, is a dangerous place.

Will Hanrahan, August 25th, Bootle Merseyside. 1977.

I began work at 18 on a local newspaper. I was laughably naive, an adult still forming. I often tell my children, I wasn’t a grown-up till I was 40.

Which of us is really even half formed when we are 18?

I’m optimistic the council officers will steer the young man to stay within our laws and rules and that common sense will prevail. However, I’m not optimistic about the state of our democracy.

The cradle-to-the-grave ‘Boomer’ generation truly did never ‘have it so good’, as prime minister MacMillan described it. That has bred a sense of entitlement which has alienated too many voters who now form a majority in simply wanting anything but what we have had.

I seldom agree with Nigel Farage but he said something recently which chilled me to the bone - because I think he might be right. As bad as we think Mr Farage is, the young men coming next are a different breed altogether.

We Boomers made our beds – we are about to find out how we lie.

Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner, Warwickshire

At 18 I had just left school and was working on a farm at Wootton Wawen. Early starts involved bringing in a herd of Jersey cattle from the fields for milking and tractor driving on the arable land.

Following that I spent 3 years at the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester. On reflection, I was immature and was learning about life, relationships and understanding how to progress into a career.

Philip Seccombe

Since then, I qualified as a Chartered Surveyor, and set up and ran my own business for 30 years. I learnt many skills and eventually understood how to budget and read accounts, so vital in creating a success.

Outside of work I spent 25 years in the Army Reserve, commanding my Regiment, The Royal Mercian and Lancastrian Yeomanry, a cavalry Regiment, comprising about 300 soldiers based from Coventry up to Blackpool with many bases in between. This enabled me to see how a large organisation with ranks and orders can work well.

In addition I served as a Councillor on Stratford-on-Avon District Council for 15 years representing Brailes and Ettington Wards. I began to understand that politics is about listening to your residents and communities, who elected me. All these have helped me, and I now know how little I knew at the age of 18.