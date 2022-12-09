A STRATFORD pensioner is giving his £500 winter fuel payment to support Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.

As the conflict continues and temperatures plummet, Ukrainians face an unforgiving winter ahead, with many without electricity as power plants continue to be targeted by bombs and missiles.

Ukrainian soldier on the frontline with his dog. (61212673)

Rob Hearnden, from Stratford, hopes some of the money he has sent to a missionary friend in the war-torn country will be used to make candles which provide a small amount of heat and can keep food warm for Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.