Nadhim Zahawi says he is not going anywhere after rumours began to spread that he was about to resign as an MP.

Speculation that he might step down was reported in the national media at the weekend after allies of Boris Johnson resigned.

Mr Zahawi categorically denied that he would be among them.

Johnson himself quit the commons claiming to be the victim of an “anti-Brexit witch hunt” after the cross-party Privileges Committee looking into Partygate was set to suspend him from parliament.

Stratford MP and Chairman of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi taking questions from students at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The resignation of the allies, including MPs Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, means there will be byelections in their constituencies as well as Johnson’s.

According to a story in the Daily Express, Mr Zahawi was among those thinking about resigning to support Johnson.

The report said: “Four more allies of Boris Johnson could be planning to quit this weekend. The MPs have confided with friends, saying they have had enough of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Government.”

They continued: "Nadhim has had conversations and is fed up. I would just point out both Nigel [Adams] and Nadine [Dorries] denied they would quit just before they did, so let's wait and see."

On Saturday evening Mr Zahawi did indeed deny his resignation was imminent. He stated on Twitter: “Any speculation that I might be stepping down from my seat is untrue. The people of Stratford-on-Avon, and the country, want the Government to get on with delivering for Britain, I will be continuing to support the Government from the Conservative benches in the House of Commons.”

As reported in the Herald previously, Mr Zahawi has incurred the wrath of Conservative members locally especially since the party took a drubbing in the local elections.

After Rishi Sunak sacked Mr Zahawi as chancellor over his tax affairs, Stratford Conservatives executive committee held a secret ballot at the end of March, voting in favour of keeping him on as MP.

However former SDC leader Tony Jefferson was among those who said the local elections were made “far more difficult because of the reselection of Nadhim”.

Following the elections on 4th May, Mr Jefferson was one of 14 Conservatives who lost their seats, leaving them with 12, while the Lib Dems gained 15, giving them 25 seats and control of Stratford District Council.

Many in the party continue to express frustration that Mr Zahawi has been kept on.

The MP attended Stratford Conservative Association’s AGM near Wootton Wawen last month where his reception was described as “frosty”.

“There was no apology to those excellent local councillors who lost their seats in part because of him,” an insider told the Herald. “There was no sense of contrition. Indeed, I would say he clearly still feels that he is the one that has been wronged.”

Since being ousted as chancellor, Mr Zahawi has found work with think tank the Adam Smith Institute.

His first campaign sees him battling the “burden of ever-higher taxes”, and in particular he has railed against inheritance tax in the Daily Telegraph.

As well as hoping to move his reputation on from tax avoider to tax crusader, Mr Zahawi vowed to continue to serve the Stratford community. He told the Herald: “I was privileged to have been asked to serve in multiple roles in government over many years, and those were roles that I, and all other ministers, juggled with being a dedicated Member of Parliament.

“I have now taken up a role in a think tank that will allow me to do research and reading into the policy problems that affect Stratford-on-Avon, and advocate for changes that will make life better for our community, our businesses and families across Stratford, whilst continuing to proudly serve as your MP.”