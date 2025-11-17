TRADERS and charities on and near the Birmingham Road in Stratford are still suffering and counting the cost of traffic disruption and delays.

Weeks of gridlock, temporary one-way systems and traffic lights due to the long-term roadworks have frightened away shoppers – destroying footfall and sales.

Even now the roadworks are complete, motorists are trying to find other routes and other alternatives.

Weary traders describe months of disrupted deliveries and staff struggling to get into work and then home again. Many are still leaving home up to an hour earlier, to guarantee they clock-in on time.

At the Air Ambulance charity shop on Maybrook Industrial Estate, just off Birmingham Road, store manager Tania Arnold told the Herald targets and trade are “massively down”.

She said: “It’s definitely picking up – since the Birmingham Road started opening up, we’re absolutely inundated, but we were very low on donations, as a result of the disruption.

“All the staff who’ve been here for lengthier periods have said how quiet it’s been, and I know we’re definitely massively down compared to other people within our group.”

Tania added: “I’m not meeting my targets every single week, because people aren’t coming in.

“It’s started picking up now with donations and trade, but you just wonder how much damage this has physically done.

“Whilst it couldn’t be helped and it had to be done, it’s the way it’s been gone about and the inconvenience it’s caused for people.”

Tania said a woman who lives in Bishopton recently told her she’s so fed-up of being stuck in traffic, she completely avoids Stratford, especially the Birmingham Road, and now goes to Leamington to shop.

The months of chaos have also impacted on stores, including national brands, in the Maybird shopping centre.

“All the shops are really quiet over there,” Tania said.

She says one store assistant told her, “It’s been horrendous”.

“They're so quiet most days, there are barely any staff – they can't afford to have many staff, because they’re not hitting any targets,” she explained.

She added: “Another friend of mine at a different store says it’s just so quiet, there’s nothing for them to do.”

These traffic lights on the Birmingham Road in Stratford caused traffic delays over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

The one-way system also caused havoc for customers and staff trying to drive to and from The Stratford Bed Company in Maybrook Road, off Birmingham Road.

Peter Jackson, who is the buyer there, described how their cleaner was stuck in traffic for 45 minutes driving from their unit, next to Lidl, a few hundred metres along Birmingham Road to Wharf Road.

He said: “It took her three-quarters-of-an-hour to get from the shop here, while the disruption was there, because the council had cut off the road.

“People coming from the Magnet joinery direction couldn’t get out because it was a one-way system, so it basically took her 45 minutes to get out of there – it was ridiculous.”

He added: “During the chaos a lot of customers complained to us how bad it was. Even the staff had trouble getting from their home to the stores – it was absolute chaos.”

Jordan Stringer, assistant manager at Formula One Autocentres tyre shop, just off Birmingham Road says the heavy traffic meant more customers phoning to say they’re running late and not able to make their original time slot.

Jordan and other staff are having to allow longer for their journeys in and out of work.

He said: “You have to leave the house a little bit earlier, and then you get home a little bit later.”

Asked if it had improved, he replied: “It’s still hit and miss for quite a bit of it.”

Lodders Solicitors in Elm Court, Arden Street have weathered the disruption better than many, due to understanding clients and a lot of pre-planning.

Receptionist Clare Tyas said: “We have quite a lot of local clients – they go through the generations in Lodders, because it’s over 240 years established.

“It was almost as if people made allowances for it.

“A lot of people went on social media before their appointments, and they checked with the Highways Agency.

“People were turning up mega-early so as not to miss it, so they came prepared. Or they were phoning me from their cars just down the road, outside the One Elm [pub] where the little roundabout is, saying, ‘We’re just 100 yards away from Lodders, we may be five minutes late because the lights are stuck’.”

Clare added: “Before it all started, we were in contact with the Highways authority to find out as much as we possibly could, to give all the clients a heads-up well in advance.

“When people came in before it was starting, I’d say to them, ‘Look, the roadworks are going to start next week, you need to allow time, avoid so-and-so’.”

Now, with just 40 shopping days to go, many shops and businesses near Birmingham Road are worried about Christmas and New Year sales.

This time of year, from October to end of December, is known as the ‘golden quarter’ as it’s traditionally when shops net the biggest chunk of their annual takings.

Tania Arnold said: “The damage is done.

“When you know locals feel as if they don’t want to come down and do any shopping here, they’d sooner go out of town, that’s really bad.

“When people are facing that, they’re not going to come and shop with us, they're going to go to another town where the traffic and parking is easier.

“It’s whether you’re going to be able to get people to start coming back out and supporting our shops here, or whether we’ve missed the boat with Christmas shoppers.”