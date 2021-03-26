LAST week marked the tenth anniversary of the start of the Syrian civil war. Refugees from that war fled to all parts of the world – including Warwickshire.

Now one of them, Hasan Mahmoud, has spoken of his experiences escaping his war-torn country and settling in Stratford, see below.

At the end of November 2016, a private flight arrived at Birmingham International Airport carrying a number of Syrian families. Since then, Warwickshire has welcomed a total of 128 Syrian refugees.

Most have become fluent in English, children are settled in schools, many adults are in paid or voluntary employment and all have access to medical and social care support and services they could not access in Syria.

All of the families given sanctuary in Warwickshire were among those who suffered the most in the humanitarian disaster in Syria. Many were displaced or had their homes and livelihoods destroyed in the conflict that ravaged the country they called home.

Warwickshire County Council has worked with district and borough councils, health services and the voluntary sector to help the families with support.

Communities have also come together to make things as smooth as possible so the families have safe places they can call home.

HASAN'S STORY

TEN years ago, the tragedy of the Syrian people began. I was a student at the University of Aleppo.

The events began with peaceful demonstrations before the riots, but soon the regime forces confronted the people with repression and the use of weapons to disperse the demonstrators day after day and the situation worsened. We were unable to leave our homes in the evening because it was not safe to go out.

Hasan Mahmoud (45232758)

In the summer of 2012, the opposition forces took control of the eastern part of Aleppo, where I was staying. The regime responded to this with artillery shelling and air strikes and we became trapped in our house due to the raids for three consecutive days.

We could not go out and without food it was a frightening situation for us. We did not know if we would survive the bombing or not, and after three days of continuous bombing, we were finally able to leave the house and flee by car.

We only took our clothes with us and left everything else behind. We headed to my home town in north-eastern Syria – the area was under the control of the Kurdish security forces – and there we settled.

I started working as a teacher for a period of time but soon Isis arose and surrounded Kurdish cities and villages, attacked them, kidnapped people and tortured and killed them. We realised that we must leave.

I and my family went to the Kurdistan region of Iraq and settled there. We were registered at the United Nations as asylum-seekers. We faced many difficulties in the Kurdistan region, but we overcame them as a family.

We began to work and spend on ourselves and, a year after we arrived, we were able to leave Kurdistan. The UNHCR contacted us and interviewed us for resettlement.

We were selected for resettlement in the United Kingdom and, after two years of long waiting, our travel date was set. At that time we were very happy because our suffering would end soon.

When I arrived in the United Kingdom it was the most beautiful day in my life and the support worker helped us to settle.

I can say that after two years of being in Warwickshire, I have made a lot of progress. I have got a job at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and working as a volunteer with Stratford scouts, and began helping Syrian families in Stratford with translation.

The people in Warwickshire are very nice and generous and I want to thank them all for their good treatment and kindness.

Finally, although we are lucky and got a chance for a better life in Warwickshire, there are still thousands of families in the camps who suffer daily. They are never far from my thoughts.