A WELLESBOURNE man who has experienced racial abuse has spoken of his concerns about the “spreading of hatred” across Warwickshire.

Ellis Hodkinson, 31, has lived in Wellesbourne since the age of five. His mum is from Lancashire and his father is Ghanaian and Lebanese, although Ellis has lived with his adopted father for most of his life.

After seeing social media comments both condemning and celebrating the raising of St George’s flags in nearby Kineton, an act which has been taking place across the country under the name of ‘Operation Raise the Colours’, Ellis urged people to find out the facts and talk to people from other cultures.

Ellis also explained that he had been racially abused in the past and being told to ‘f*** off back to Pakistan’. Since posting about his experience on social media, more abuse has been aimed at Ellis.

“I’ve had people message me telling me I’m ‘playing the victim’ regarding my posts and I have had people tell me I’m attention seeking. People have said that if ‘I don’t like the flags, I can f*** off’, despite not seeing the irony of telling me to become an immigrant in another country whilst crying out against immigration here.

“I explained to them that I am proud to be British but feel that the flag isn’t being put up in so many places to celebrate our country but to make those that aren’t ‘British’ feel unwelcome.

“I feel like people are showing their true colours and it’s horrendous. I know people are mad about the ‘boat people’ but as someone not seen as a Brit, I feel intimidated.

Ellis Hodkinson.

“I understand that [immigration] is costing the UK taxpayer money, but it’s not as much as people think. There’s plenty of sites out there which give objective and informed confirmation of what refugees do and don’t get which are free to read.”

Ellis has a message for people who are using racist and anti-immigration language:

“Do your research, the information you see going round is often false and designed to divide us further. Speak to someone who is from the group you hate and you’ll find you have more in common than you think. And stop hating.

“This country is built on immigration and collaboration, not division. This is a great country when you look at what’s happening across the pond and in Eastern Europe. We need to celebrate our cultural differences, not tear each other down.”

Roger Matthews is chair of Welcome Here, a charity that supports migrants in the Stratford district. Although the organisation has a focus on supporting refugees and asylum- seekers, he is concerned about anger at immigrants being spread to a wider demographic of local society.

“Where you’ve got this agitation about immigrants, it can spread to people with different coloured skin, have different accents or maybe in what they’re wearing, for example Muslim women wearing a hijab,” he said, “People can just be picked on on the streets and, of course, people who’ve been here a long time.

“It’s sad that just a few people can create a sense of a place being threatening, when actually the vast majority of the population are welcoming. They don’t want to see this sort of thing happening.

“It’s not just refugees and people seeking asylum, it’s a much broader community who can start feeling that they’re under threat because of the sort of agitation that’s going on. I haven’t seen anything of it in Stratford so far, so let’s continue to emphasise the positive. It’s obviously a big issue nationally, there are politicians and branches of the media who want to make sure it’s a big issue nationally.”

He added: “Our overwhelming experience in the nine years or so now of working in this area, is how positive people are, and how much kindness and compassion they have. We hope it stays that way.”

Nationally, political figures have been pulled into the debate about flags and the abuse some people have received because of the colour of their skin.

Prime minister Keir Starmer told the BBC this week that he is “encouraging of flags”.

“I think they’re patriotic and I think they’re a great symbol of our nation. I don’t think they should be devalued and belittled. I think sometimes when they’re used purely for divisive purposes, it actually devalues the flag. I don’t want to see that. I’m proud of our flag.”



