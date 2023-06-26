In a bright and summery drawing room at Tory HQ in Old Town, Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi sits immaculately suited and booted under portraits of Thatcher and Churchill. Channelling a resilient spirit familiar to both those party gods, he tells GILL SUTHERLAND why he’s still the man for Stratford, while offering a couple of apologies and a glimpse of his new tax crusader identity.

You’ve had a troubled year, starting in January when you were sacked as Tory Party chairman by Rishi Sunak in relation to your tax affairs – has it taken a personal toll on you?

Of course, it always does, especially on the family. Entering politics, you know being a Member of Parliament has its trials and tribulations. But there are also opportunities: delivering the vaccine deployment was a great privilege. But the real high point helping to arrange her late Majesty’s funeral as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. It was the equivalent of organising the Olympics in 11 days. So that was historic.

A portrait Magaret Thatcher adorns the wall at Conservative Party headquaters in Stratford where Herald deputy editor Gill Sutherland interviewed Nadhim Zahawi MP. Photo: Iain Duck

And then of course you have your low moments… And [ethics advisor] Laurie Magnus finding that I hadn’t declared my settlement with HMRC correctly was a difficult moment for me and my family.

But I guess if there is a silver lining to any difficulty it is when you return to your constituency and the people you’ve helped over the years stop you in the street, pat you on the back or send an email saying ‘Listen, you’ve done some great things’.