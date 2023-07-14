Paranomal investigator is hunting for hauntings in Henley-in-Arden’s High Street
Published: 00:00, 15 July 2023
| Updated: 00:06, 15 July 2023
A PSYCHIC seeking spooky stories about Henley says almost all the buildings on the High Street are haunted.
MJ Dickson, who’s lived there for 12 years, is a paranormal investigator who presents TV shows including Sky’s Destination Fear, Most Terrifying Places and Hotel Paranormal.
The clairvoyant has also just finished filming a new show for Discovery Plus, and a few months ago published her first book ‘Never Goodbye, Only Goodnight: Lessons from the Afterlife’.