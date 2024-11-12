Hunters slammed after hounds swarm Warwickshire village

VILLAGERS have slammed fox hunters as “irresponsible” after a pack of hounds swarmed over their gardens.

Many said they feared for their pet cats and dogs, after the dogs were let loose by the Warwickshire Hunt in Oxhill.

One villager described “out of control” dogs “running around our gardens jumping all the fences and not a human in sight. If any of the neighbours’ dogs had been out, it would have been very bad.”

Another said: “Irresponsible, given the amount of small dogs and cats in the village.”

Residents also expressed annoyance at their gardens being disturbed and dog poo left behind.

“Explains why our raised bed looks like someone has played a game of football in it,” one resident said.

“An apology from them would be appropriate… glad our dog wasn’t out when they invaded,” he added.

Despite them being banned from Oxhill Manor House land, hounds were also seen racing through the grounds in hot pursuit of a fox.

Riders on the A422. Photo: West Midlands Hunt Sabs

Hunt riders were also seen cantering down a street.

A formal complaint has been put in by the owners of the Manor House about hunt activity on their land.

And a Tysoe villager, perturbed by the hunt’s antics, said she worried about the hounds attacking her cats, adding “they wouldn’t stand a chance”.

It is the latest in a string of anti-social behaviour allegations, such as blocking roads and trespassing on private property, by Warwickshire Hunt.

Warwickshire Police have insisted they are taking action against hunting where there are allegations of law- breaking. But concerns have been raised repeatedly by MP Matt Western and the Herald about a secret protocol between police and the hunt.

And although this has now been replaced with a public code of conduct, police still refuse to make public the details of the protocol.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs told the Herald: “These are regular scenes that we have witnessed over many years. These types of incidents could have been stopped if Warwickshire Police hadn’t withdrawn the community protection order against the Warwickshire Hunt for exactly this type of behaviour.”

Asked repeatedly for comment, Warwickshire Police told the Herald: “We have committed to providing an update later on in the hunting season when we have a fuller picture of progress.”