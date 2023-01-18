THE Warwickshire Hunt is resisting police measures designed to prevent it causing a nuisance on roads.

Warwickshire Police served a Community Protection Notice (CPN) on the hunt last month following what the force called “unreasonable and dangerous use of the roads”.

The notice should mean that the hunt can only cross roads at agreed designated points and times. Breaching the conditions would be a criminal offence.

Ditchford fox escapes hunters

However, the hunt has lodged an appeal against the notice and in the meantime went ahead with hunts that eyewitnesses say caused problems on the roads, including obstructions by riders and hounds darting around.

Confirming the hunt’s appeal against the notice, a police spokesperson told the Herald on Tuesday: “An appeal has been lodged against the CPN and a case management hearing is scheduled to take place in February. During this period, the Warwickshire Hunt is not legally obliged to comply with the requirements of the CPN.

“We continue to record any new evidence in connection to the CPN, whilst we also seek to maintain a constructive dialogue with Warwickshire Hunt.”

The hunt previously blasted the notice as “a hasty and extreme action taken by police”, and added that it expected to win its appeal at court.