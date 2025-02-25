The tender process has been announced for Stratford’s Rother Street community arts venue, formerly known as the PlayHouse.

It probmises to be a new chapter for the arts venue as the search for a new operator gets under way.

Stratford arts venue on Rother Street, previously know as the PlayHouse, and the ArtsHouse and the civic hall before that.

The building, owned by Stratford Town Trust, has a rich history as a home for community arts. Former operators, The Play House Ltd, gave notice to end their contract at the end last year, with the last events taking place at the end of January.

Sara Aspley, Chief Executive at Stratford Town Trust said: “We’re excited that the tender process has started, and we’re looking forward to seeing how any potential new operator will ensure that the community is at the heart of their artistic vision for this much-loved venue.

“The arts are thriving in Stratford, and this is a fantastic opportunity. We’d encourage any groups, organisations or individuals who are interested, to submit an Expression of Interest to Stratford Town Trust by 23rd March.”

More information about the process will be available from Thursday, either in the print edition of the Stratford Herald or online at www.stratfordtowntrust.co.uk