THE search is about to begin for a new town clerk for Stratford.

It is a role that has been held with distinction by Sarah Summers for 19 years but she has decided to step down from the role.

An extraordinary meeting of Stratford Town Council was being held yesterday, Wednesday, evening to agree the process of recruiting a replacement.

Photo from last December at Stratford Town Hall saw Cllr Kevin Taylor, Mayor of Stratford, his wife and Mayoress Pamela, welcome past mayors Cllr Tony Jackson and Cllr Kate Rolfe. Also pictured was Sarah Summers, Town Clerk,right, Emma Sorrell, Beadle, Mick Love, Ludford Macebearer and Ken Ryman, Sadler Macebearer. Photo: Mark Williamson T29/12/21/7364

In her report to that meeting, Mrs Summers said that Ja’Neen Day, the CEO of Warwickshire Association of Local Councils, will be advising the council on the whole process of recruiting a new town clerk.

She told the Herald she had told councillors of her decision earlier in the year but the time had arrived to appoint the interview panel, with the advert for the role likely to be shared from today, Thursday.