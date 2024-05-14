A YOUNG dog found limping along a dark country lane near Alcester is now on the road to recovery and hoping for a fresh start.

One-year-old lurcher Susie was rescued on 27th January by Violet Parker who took her in and got her urgent veterinary care.

Violet said: “We found Susie in quite a remote location. It was late at night and very dark when we spotted what we thought was a small deer limping across the road but when we got out of the car we saw Susie. She rolled straight over onto her back in the middle of the road for a belly rub; she must have realised she was safe and we were there to help her.”

The lurcher rolled over to have her belly rubbed after being found alone on a rural road.

The vets contacted the RSPCA – the Worcester & Mid-Worcestershire branch is now searching for a permanent home for Susie.

Geraldine Haynes, from the branch, said: “Initially we thought Susie may have been hit by a car, causing damage to her leg. But x-rays showed that she was suffering from broken bones in her paw they suspected it was an older injury which had been left untreated. We believe she’d been abandoned due to her injury and the treatment she’d need.”

Geraldine added: “Susie is thankfully on the road to recovery and is now spending time with a fosterer where she’s really settled into the home comforts.

“She’s a really sweet, friendly and affectionate girl who loves nothing more than cuddling up on the sofa. She’s quite attached to her human friends so we’d like to find her a home where, initially, someone will be around most of the time to help her settle in, and can then teach her slowly that it’s not scary to be left home alone.”

Susie is looking for a new home.

Susie could live with older children, but not a cat.

Anyone interested in adopting Susie can find out more, by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yez3a7jy.