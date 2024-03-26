Charges have been brought over allegations that Warwickshire Hunt were involved with the killing of a fox last October.

A male has been charged with Hunting a Wild Mammal With Dogs under the Hunting Act 2004, along with Warwickshire Hunt Limited, from Kidlington, Oxfordshire. The Herald is waiting confirmation of the identity of the man charged.

Warwickshire Police: charges made.

The man and Warwickshire Hunt Ltd will appear in Leamington Spa Magistrates Court on 31st May.

This follows an investigation by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team into an alleged incident in the Idlicote area of Warwickshire on 9th October 2023, where dogs were allegedly involved in the death of a fox.