RIDERS from Warwickshire Hunt are accused of trying to deliberately drive a fox into the path of their hounds.

Members of West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said they filmed the incident at Ashorne during a hunt on Monday morning (12th September).

In the footage, a rider can be seen galloping towards a fleeing fox and appears to try to head-off the animal’s escape route and send it back towards the dogs.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said: “Two riders saw a fox trying to escape and began shouting and screaming at it, when the fox made its second and ultimately successful bid for freedom, one rider, a master of the hunt, even went as far as galloping over to try to head it back in the direction of the maize field.”

The Hunt met in Moreton Morrell and after hunting towards Wellesbourne, moved over to Ashorne. The incident was reported to police by a member of the public. Sam Butler, of Warwickshire Hunt, confirmed to the Herald that the video does show footage of Warwickshire Hunt members out on Monday, 12th September in Ashorne.

Fox from 12th September Warwickshire Hunt incident (59338822)

But a Warwickshire Hunt spokesperson told the Herald: “The Warwickshire Hunt has operated legally since the Hunting Act came into force in February 2005.