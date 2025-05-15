THE owner of a Wellesbourne farm shop said she has been left “feeling sick” after losing a whole day of Saturday trading due to a road closure.

Cath Bomford, who owns Hunscote Farm Shop and Nursery with husband, Phil and son, Rob, said while Warwickshire County Council had announced that the B4086 Stratford Road would be closed for resurfacing work, the window was between 28th April and 10th July.

Cath tried to call the authorities to find out when exactly the road would be closed, but was unable to get confirmation.

Cath Bomford with her daughter and son-in-law

Then, on Saturday (10th May) she discovered the road had been closed meaning customers were unable to get to the shop. The road reopened after the shop was due to close at 5pm.

Signs were put up by the Kissing Tree Lane crossroads informing motorists that the road would be closed on the week commencing 5th May, but Cath was only told about this notice by a customer.

“I phoned the council on Thursday morning (8th May) and asked if they could tell me which day it was closing because they still hadn't closed it, but they hadn't got any information,” she told the Herald. “It’s an extremely busy time of year for the business because we’ve got a plant nursery. It made me feel sick because I just thought ‘what on earth am I supposed to do?’ Unless there is a utility closing the road, there’s no compensation scheme or anything like that.”

To make up for the lack of Saturday trade, Cath opened the shop for an extra day the following week, promoting the opening on social media.

“I’m not normally open on a Monday but I opened last Monday (12th May) and people came,” she said. “People come for our plants but we get a lot of regulars that come and do their shopping on a Saturday. I’ve had people saying we saw you were open but we couldn’t get there.

“It’s just a lack of information - it didn’t give me any chance for any preparation. If I’d known a week ago that they were going to close the road on a Saturday then I could have let customers know, put signs up to say we won’t be open but we’ll open on another day.”

While Cath realises the work needed to be done, she added: “It's a lack of thought for small businesses”

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “Advanced warning signs were erected on this site week commencing 14th April, with over 500 letters were posted on and around the area of the site on the 17th April. Also, a further letter drop and additional signs were erected on street furniture on the 9th May.”

