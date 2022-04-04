Home   News   Article

Hundreds revving up for Stratford's Festival of Motoring despite cost rise

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:23, 04 April 2022
 | Updated: 16:25, 04 April 2022

AFTER a two-year absence because of Covid, the popular Festival of Motoring will be back but there is concern exhibitors are being driven off by the fee needed to secure a spot.

Gallery1

The Festival of Motoring taking place in Stratford in 2018. (55870861)

Some owners have pointed out that they can exhibit their vehicles at other events for free, while Stratford’s – which is now organised by Stratforward BID with market operator LSD Promotions – costs almost £65 for the long weekend.

The fees for the event, which runs from Saturday 30th April to Bank Holiday Monday 2nd May, start at £26.15 for a single day rising to £64.49 for all three days.

