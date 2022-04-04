Hundreds revving up for Stratford's Festival of Motoring despite cost rise

AFTER a two-year absence because of Covid, the popular Festival of Motoring will be back but there is concern exhibitors are being driven off by the fee needed to secure a spot.

Some owners have pointed out that they can exhibit their vehicles at other events for free, while Stratford’s – which is now organised by Stratforward BID with market operator LSD Promotions – costs almost £65 for the long weekend.

The fees for the event, which runs from Saturday 30th April to Bank Holiday Monday 2nd May, start at £26.15 for a single day rising to £64.49 for all three days.