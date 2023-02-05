A SHIPSTON care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday recently with 100 cards from around the world.

Staff at Low Furlong Care Home in Shipston threw a big party for resident Mary Hunt where she was surrounded by friends and family, to mark the special occasion which was also celebrated with a royal birthday card from King Charles III.

Mary was treated to a large birthday cake by the home’s chef, a delicious trifle plus Babycham and Bucks Fizz, all of which are Mary’s favourites.