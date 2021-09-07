ONE of the largest car boot sales in the area is set to shut up shop after 33 years of trading.

Studley Car Boot Sale has just two more days of business before closing.

Organiser and part-owner of the land, Anabelle Matthews, notified car booters, saying she was “devastated” that it was ending.

Annabelle’s parents, Geraldine and Jeremy Quinney, set up the event more than three decades ago.

Studley Car Boot (50971062)

She said: “It is with a heavy heart that I write to say that this will be the last year of the Studley Car Boot Sale.

“I have been part of this amazing business for 33 years, when my parents decided to hold the first car boot sale on the land and 40 booters turned up – my father was thrilled. How things have changed.”

Annabelle explained that since her parents’ death, the ownership of the 50-acre site had been shared and its future was uncertain.

Addressing rumours about what might happen to the land, she said: “The land has not been sold yet, 200 houses are not being built, there is no solar farm, there are no wind turbines being installed, Amazon is not building a depot and I have certainly not lost interest in the business. Rumors always make us smile.”

Studley Car Boot (50971064)

For years, families and dealers have headed to the site on Sundays, weather permitting, and many posted on the car boot’s Facebook page to express their sorrow at its closure.

Charlotte Wyatt said: “I have enjoyed this car boot for many years. I’ve tried others over time but none comes close. Everyone who works there has always made it such a pleasure, even at 5am in the morning.”

Leigh Devere posted: “I am absolutely gutted! I spent so many hours as a young child here buying, selling and just loving everything about the car boot. I can’t believe it’s coming to an end.

“I can remember making £8 selling old toys and spending £10 buying new ones! It will be sorely missed, that’s for sure.”

There are two Sunday car boots left, with the next one this week, on 12th September.

Annabelle added: “I will cherish every one of them. I am devastated. Each week I am so lucky to meet so many wonderful people who enjoy the car boot for so many different reasons.

Studley Car Boot (50971068)

“The teams of staff, regular booters and visitors and, of course, caterers have all made the car boot sale the success it has been over the years. I am so grateful for the kindness, loyalty, care and support that we have received. All good things must come to an end.”