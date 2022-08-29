A solar farm stretching across five fields has been approved by councillors in spite of calls for the land to be retained for agriculture.

The 96-acre site between Wellesbourne and Newbold Pacey will, according to applicants Novus Renewable Services, power around 5,500 homes when up and running and would almost double the biodiversity due to rewilding and planting across the land.

But the plans were opposed by parish and district councillors who told the latest [Aug 17] Stratford District Council planning committee that the site was in the wrong place.

In February concerned Newbold Pacey residents gathered for the Herald camera on land proposed for a solar farm, Dan Simkins, left, being pictured with his partner Suzie Radley, Andrew Marshall, seen holding a pole representing the height of one of the solar panels, his wife Shelagh and Rob Loades. Photo: Mark Williamson N3/2/22/5471

Cllr Roger Wright, from Newbold Pacey and Ashorne Parish Council, said: “The main issues are on landscape and the sheer scale of the development. Approval would completely destroy the ancient character of Newbold Pacey and the historical landscape character.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Cllr Anne Parry (Con, Wellesbourne East) who said the site was at the entrance to an ancient mediaeval village.